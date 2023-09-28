Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Down 30.3%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 30.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 2,007,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 696,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

