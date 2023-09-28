AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.4 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 132,338 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,166,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 667.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 84,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,528,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

