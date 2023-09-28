AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,952 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AstroNova by 37.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 36.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.