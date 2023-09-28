Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE AESI opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

