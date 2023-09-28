ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.01

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 6968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATNI. StockNews.com cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get ATN International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATNI

ATN International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $495.77 million, a PE ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ATN International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in ATN International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ATN International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 116.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.