AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $122,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 140.4% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 63,910 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $6,380,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

