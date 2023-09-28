Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 318.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Members Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $1,594,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 144,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,580,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,929,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

Danaher stock opened at $247.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $283.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

