Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 467 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

