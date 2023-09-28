Atwood & Palmer Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTXG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,008,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,744 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2,920.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,946,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,881,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,717,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,461,000 after buying an additional 288,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 234,225 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 599,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTXG opened at $23.68 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $917.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

