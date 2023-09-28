Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) fell 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.79. 1,475,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,533,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

ACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 13.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.79. The firm has a market cap of C$297.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.02.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

