Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, an increase of 919.2% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 317,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Mobile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Aurora Mobile Price Performance

Aurora Mobile stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile ( NASDAQ:JG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%.

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.