Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, an increase of 919.2% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 317,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Mobile
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aurora Mobile Price Performance
Aurora Mobile stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.
About Aurora Mobile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
See Also
