AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in AutoZone by 41.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AutoZone by 900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $16,613,774 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,803.12.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,546.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,107.66 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,506.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,514.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $40.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.42 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

