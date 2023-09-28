Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.04. 264,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 570,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDMO. TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $643.72 million, a P/E ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,400.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $253,551.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,894,513.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $394,626. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 28.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 473,731 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 24.6% in the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,154,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,801 shares during the last quarter.



Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

