Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the August 31st total of 65,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avinger in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGR stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. Avinger has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($8.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.35) by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Avinger will post -19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

