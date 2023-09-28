Axie Infinity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.97 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.45 or 0.00016810 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $629.41 million and $19.97 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,498.36 or 1.00006220 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,310,958 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,310,957.8248294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.43800873 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 363 active market(s) with $23,353,604.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

