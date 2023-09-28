Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $688,144.49

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $160.21 million and approximately $688,144.49 worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 211,064,301,508,753,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 211,065,200,473,419,232 with 149,259,227,530,382,688 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $760,893.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

