Balancer (BAL) Price Tops $3.28 on Top Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $171.78 million and $4.42 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.28 or 0.00012347 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 59,355,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,354,634 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

