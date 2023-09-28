Bank of America Raises Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $130.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.78.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $105.35 on Monday. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.51%.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jabil by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

