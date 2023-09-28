Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.46

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.46 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 171269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). Banner had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $150.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Banner’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 88.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

