Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Buys £50,007 in Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) insider Mike Scott bought 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of £50,007 ($61,066.06).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 468.40 ($5.72) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.77, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 450.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 456.09. Barratt Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 313 ($3.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 515 ($6.29).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,415.09%.

BDEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.74) to GBX 495 ($6.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.09) to GBX 501 ($6.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.35) to GBX 545 ($6.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.62) to GBX 464 ($5.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($5.69) to GBX 392 ($4.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 481.75 ($5.88).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

