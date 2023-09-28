Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Buys £50,007 in Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) insider Mike Scott bought 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of £50,007 ($61,066.06).
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 468.40 ($5.72) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.77, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 450.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 456.09. Barratt Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 313 ($3.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 515 ($6.29).
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,415.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
