Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $554,291,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,663,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

