Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

