Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,844 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,637,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 187,779 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 526,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 88,826 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 502,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 40,171 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.33 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

