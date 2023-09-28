Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 812 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $66.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.32 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.54.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

