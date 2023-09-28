Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a reduce rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.25.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
