Beldex Price Hits $0.0333 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $186.20 million and $4.71 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,642.05 or 0.06138146 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00034389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,853,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,433,331 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

