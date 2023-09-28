Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

