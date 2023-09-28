Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $11.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.1% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
VOO stock opened at $392.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.40 and a 200 day moving average of $393.99. The firm has a market cap of $314.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
