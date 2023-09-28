Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Down 64.2% in September

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the August 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %
BDRX opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $768.00.
About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
