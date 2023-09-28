BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $362.91 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $362.91 million and approximately $15.40 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001379 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001969 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003550 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002757 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002066 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars.
