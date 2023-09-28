BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 2.6% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $644.63. The company had a trading volume of 78,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,406. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

