BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 164,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 109,515 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.39.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 58,423 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 791,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 110,889 shares in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

