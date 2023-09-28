BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 164,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 109,515 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.39.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Reasons Micron is a Buy on Market Weakness
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 5 Cheap Ways to Ride The AI Supercycle to Profits
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.