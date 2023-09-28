Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
NYSE BRG opened at $24.09 on Monday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $27.48.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.