BMO Capital Markets Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $211.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.67.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $182.03 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $157.28 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.