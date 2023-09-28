BMO Capital Markets Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $130.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.04.

ORCL opened at $104.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $286.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

