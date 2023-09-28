Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Update

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 323,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of Bone Biologics stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.21. Bone Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.19). On average, analysts predict that Bone Biologics will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

