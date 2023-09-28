Boralex (TSE:BLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.29

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$29.29 and last traded at C$29.30, with a volume of 29904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLX shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. CSFB boosted their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 96.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.10. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 1.1027223 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 212.90%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

