BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises 0.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.2 %

BWA opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.