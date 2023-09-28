Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Shares Down 50.6%

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 50.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01). Approximately 2,775,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,401% from the average daily volume of 184,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Bowleven Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 million, a PE ratio of -85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.32.

About Bowleven

(Get Free Report)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.