Brady Family Wealth LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 1.9% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

BR stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $181.30. 55,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,948. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $189.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $5,644,453.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 111,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,985,102.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.