Brady Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.5% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $9,831,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 43.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after buying an additional 60,596 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

