Brady Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 452,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,069. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.