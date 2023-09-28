Brady Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.7% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.86. 1,669,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $135.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.