Brady Family Wealth LLC Purchases 150 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.77.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

WEC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.04. 292,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

