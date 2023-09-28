Brady Family Wealth LLC Purchases 651 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4 %

PSX stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.51. 544,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

