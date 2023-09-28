Brady Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brady Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 126.6% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 115,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.83 and a 200-day moving average of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

