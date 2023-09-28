Brady Family Wealth LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Brady Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 116.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
RWK traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.51. 15,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,527. The firm has a market cap of $480.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average of $92.80.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile
RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.
