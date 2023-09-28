Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREZ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 171,569 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZ opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.