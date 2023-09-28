Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Down 55.6% in September

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,142,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 296,838 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Up 3.9 %

BAERW opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

