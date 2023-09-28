Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAN stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.