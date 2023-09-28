Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
BHFAN stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.
Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
