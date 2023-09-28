Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2023

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFANGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFANFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAN stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.